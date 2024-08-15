Bengal Guv visits RG Kar hospital; meets agitating junior doctors

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants.

Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students.

The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department, where vandalism took place the previous night.