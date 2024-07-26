Bengal Guv welcomes Cal HC direction to Mamata on making statements about him

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order directing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can make any statement concerning him, not crossing the contours of freedom of speech and expression and public duty.

"I knew that truth would win. I am confident that the judiciary will give us justice. ‘Satyameva Jayate’," Bose told PTI from New Delhi.

Speaking on an imbroglio over oath-taking of two new MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments over which the governor moved a defamation suit before the high court.

Bose had filed the defamation suit against Banerjee, two newly-elected TMC MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar and party leader Kunal Ghosh.

Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had moved an appeal before a division bench, challenging an interim order by a single bench directing the chief minister and three others not to make any defamatory or incorrect statement against Bose by way of publication and on social platforms till August 14.

Modifying the single bench order, the division bench presided by Justice I P Mukerji directed that Banerjee and Ghosh will be free to make any statement concerning the Governor, not crossing the contours of freedom of speech and expression and public duty.

"Otherwise, the appellants run the risk of being exposed to a claim for heavy damages and other retaliatory actions," the bench, also comprising Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, said in its order, disposing of the appeals. PTI SCH RBT