Bengal Guv welcomes Cal HC order on school jobs, says cleansing process started

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Monday welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order cancelling all appointments, made through a 2016 recruitment test, in state government-sponsored and aided schools and asserted that the "cleansing process has started".

The governor also claimed that both corruption and violence are impacting the education system of the state.

"I welcome the move. The deep-rooted corruption in the education sector was shocking to me when I studied the issue before sanctioning prosecution against the then education minister," Bose told PTI.

He also said that the Bengal society "is delighted that the cleansing process has started by the Calcutta High Court".

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring the selection process as "null and void".

Bose expressed "shock" at the alleged corruption, which is "rampant in universities, aided and abetted by the same powers that are expected to prevent it".

Notably, the governor and state Education Minister Bratya Basu have an acrimonious relationship over the appointment of vice chancellors in state universities.

"Sadly, corruption and violence are two prominent factors that affect the education system here. This has to end. The judiciary has started cleaning the Augean stables. Let this be the beginning of the end of corruption in the education sector in West Bengal," Bose said.

A division bench of Calcutta High Court, comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, also directed the CBI to probe into the school appointment process and submit a report in three months.

Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the SLST-2016 for 24,640 vacant posts.

A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued, Firdaus Shamim, a lawyer for some of the petitioners who had alleged irregularities in the selection process, said. PTI SCH BDC