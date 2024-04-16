Bengal Guv welcomes SC direction on appointment of VCs

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's direction asking him to appoint six suitable people as vice-chancellors in universities from a list of candidates provided by the state government.

Advertisment

He said he is glad that the apex court stated that the Chancellor has the authority to appoint VCs.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's order. I will implement its order," Bose, who is the Chancellor of all the state-run Universities in West Bengal, told PTI.

He said that as the Chancellor, he will use his discretion and select a few names for appointments in those universities that remain headless.

Advertisment

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the chancellor, apprised the top court that he has approved six names from the list sent by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The ruling TMC dispensation has a running feud with Bose over how the state's universities should be run.

The apex court also asked the state government to send a fresh list of suitable candidates to the office of the chancellor, who may decide to appoint some more VCs from among them. PTI SCH NN