Bengal health dept headquarters receives bomb threat for 2nd consecutive day

Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) The authorities of 'Swasthya Bhavan', the headquarters of the West Bengal health department, on Tuesday received an email, threatening to blow up the building with bombs, a day after a similar online communication turned out to be a hoax, police said.

A huge team of police personnel, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, was sent to the 'Swasthya Bhavan' in Sector V in the Salt Lake area, an officer said.

"We are conducting an extensive search at the Swathya Bhavan. We are also trying to identify those behind this. The source of the mail is being tracked," the officer of the Electronic Complex Police Station said.

The mail also threatened that IEDs were planted inside the premises of the Swathya Bhavan, and all would go off within 30 minutes post 5 PM, he said.

The health authorities had received a similar email on Monday, which turned out to be a hoax, he added. PTI SCH BDC