Bengal health dept official removed from key position following complaints

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The West Bengal health department has issued a directive to remove Manas Chakraborty from the post of registrar to the state Medical Council, an official order said.

Advertisment

The department has also asked Council Chairman Sudipto Roy to appoint another official in the post.

"It has been brought to the notice of the State Government that Manas Chakraborty has been appointed as Registrar to West Bengal Medical Council on re-employment since 01.11.2019 without previous sanction of the government," the order read.

Several associations of doctors have lodged written complaints to the state health department demanding Chakraborty's removal from the position alleging that the appointment was "illegal". PTI SCH NN