Bengal holds strategic importance as gateway to North East India: state Transport minister

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) West Bengal holds immense strategic importance as the gateway to North-Eastern India, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said on Tuesday.

Addressing a programme by CII here in Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Chakraborty claimed that the state has the third largest road network in the country and boasts of two key maritime hubs.

He also pointed out that the Kolkata and Haldia ports serve as key maritime hubs, and 16 per cent of India's National Waterways run through the state.

Additionally, air connectivity is well-supported by international airports in Kolkata and Bagdogra near Siliguri, along with a greenfield airport at Andal in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Speaking at the programme WBHIDCO vice chairman H K Dwivedi mentioned about the upcoming expressway from Varanasi to Kolkata, which is designed to facilitate the freight traffic of the region as well as connect the districts of the state..

He highlighted that the MSME credit lending rate has reached Rs 1.86 lakh crore this year, which further projects the thriving MSME sector in the state.

