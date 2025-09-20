Bengal hospital 'rape': NCW member flags inadequate security measures

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) NCW member Archana Majumdar on Saturday visited a private healthcare facility in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur – where a contractual worker was allegedly raped – and claimed that surveillance and security measures were “insufficient” at the hospital.

Majumdar spent over two hours, meeting the hospital’s superintendent, doctors and staff to gather details of the September 14 incident.

During her inspection of facilities at the hospital, Majumdar pointed out “glaring gaps” in CCTV coverage.

“The authorities told me there are 40 cameras, and that they have applied for 50 more. But, crucial areas are left uncovered. In the maternity ward, there are only two cameras, and none in front of the doctors’ restroom or outside the operation theatre. The coverage is simply insufficient,” she alleged.

The prime accused, stated to be an employee of the healthcare facility, was arrested after the police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint against him. Following the complaint at Panskura Police Station, several women employees have reportedly levelled allegations of sexual abuse.

Majumdar will head to a government bungalow in Panskura to meet the complainant, who had lodged the police case, an official said.

Later in a post on X, Majumdar said: “Horrific revelations at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital! Over 40 women, including 2 rape victims, deposed before me today. A mother came seeking justice for her daughter, sexually exploited in 2008 by the same accused. Years of sexual exploitation, religious abuse, hospital syndicate & administrative apathy. Even after RG Kar, the system refuses to wake up!” She said the National Commission for Women (NCW) will continue to monitor the case closely.

"Women working in hospitals must be protected. Proper surveillance, accountability and security measures are non-negotiable," Majumdar asserted.