Bengal HS council announces introduction of semester system in class 11 from coming session

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday announced the introduction of semester system in class 11 of state-run and state-aided schools starting from the 2024-25 academic session.

Advertisment

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya also mentioned that the semester system for class 12 will be implemented from 2025-26 academic session.

Bhattacharya informed PTI that the council’s proposal for change has been accepted by the state government.

The new state education policy, the draft of which was unveiled last August, suggested the adoption of a semester-based education system at the higher secondary level, along with dividing the examination into two phases.

Advertisment

The council's proposal aimed to integrate the two-year examination system into a four-semester module, with board exams scheduled after the third and fourth semesters.

Additionally, it proposed conducting the third-semester exam in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

The notification said the school education department had granted permission to introduce the semester system at the higher secondary level from the academic session 2024-25 for class 11 and subsequently from the academic session 2025-26 for class 12.

Advertisment

The council president said the detailed curriculum and the arrangement of subjects on a semester basis would soon be made available on the council's website.

The education policy, formulated by an "empowered committee specific to the state of West Bengal," agreed to the recommendation of retaining the existing 4+4+2+2 structure.

According to the 4+4+2 formula, students spend four years in the foundation stage, followed by another four years in upper primary (preparatory stage), and two years (Classes 9 and 10) in secondary education.

The policy suggested that the two years at the higher secondary level should be entirely semester-based. PTI SUS MNB