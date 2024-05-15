Bengal HS council asks school heads to attend camps to discuss features of semester-based system

Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) Following the implementation of a semester-based education system at the plus two level in educational institutions across the state, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday announced plans to conduct camps to familiarise headmasters and principals with the features of the system and evaluation strategies.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya emphasised the importance of attendance at these workshops in a notice addressed to the headmaster/principals.

The workshops for schools in the city are scheduled for May 16 for north Kolkata and May 17 for south Kolkata, while similar camps will be held across the rest of the state, including Darjeeling district, between May 18 and June 19.

The council had previously announced the adoption of the semester system for classes 11 and 12 in all state-run and state-aided schools, with implementation commencing from the academic session 2024-25 for class 11 and 2025-26 for class 12.

Under the new system, the 10+2 course comprises four parts - semester 1, 2, 3, and 4, with class 11 restructured as semester 1 and 2, and class 12 as semester 3 and 4.

Furthermore, the council encouraged schools to provide guidance and opportunities for students to undertake challenging coursework, participate in extracurricular activities, and engage in summer projects with higher educational institutions.

The draft of the new state education policy, unveiled in August last year, outlines that board exams will be conducted after the completion of the third and fourth semesters.

The existing 4+4+2+2 structure, where students spend four years in the foundation stage, followed by four years in upper primary (preparatory stage), and two years (classes 9 and 10) in secondary education, will be retained according to a higher secondary department official. PTI SUS MNB