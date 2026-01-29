Bengal HS council starts distributing model question papers for class 12 exams

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has started distributing model question papers for the semester 4 state board exams for class 12 students, an official said on Thursday.

The model question papers, covering 22 subjects, were made available from the council's head office here and five regional centre from January 27, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI.

The semester 4 exams are slated to be held from February 12 to 27.

Principals and teachers, particularly those associated with science streams, raised concerns over the delay in the distribution of question papers.

State-run Mitra Institution head master Raja De pointed out that the distribution of model question papers towards the end of January leaves "very little time for students to make effective use of them during their exam preparation, especially for science subjects that require extensive practice".

Responding to the concern, WBCHSE Secretary Priyadarshini Mallick said the council is making efforts to upload PDF versions of the model question papers online to ensure wider and quicker access for students.

The council has also laid focus on modernising the curriculum, Bhattacharya said.

"The syllabi of several science-related subjects, including Computer Science and Computer Application, have been updated to reflect contemporary developments. Additionally, new subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Cyber Security have been introduced in the higher secondary curriculum," he elaborated.

These initiatives are aimed at aligning science education in West Bengal with current academic and technological trends, he said. PTI SUS BDC