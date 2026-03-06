Bengal HS Council to introduce career counselling for students after secondary exam: President

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is planning to introduce career counselling for students immediately after 'Madhyamik' (secondary) examination as they step into class 11, its newly appointed president Partha Karmakar said.

Students remain uncertain about their academic choices after the Madhyamik (class 10) results are declared and often end up selecting streams based on suggestions from family members, relatives or friends rather than their own interests, Karmakar said on Thursday.

"Many students find it difficult to decide what to study after Madhyamik. The idea is to guide them through career counselling so that they can understand which subjects they may pursue and what prospects those subjects hold in the future," he said.

According to Karmakar, the council currently conducts two counselling initiatives.

One is organised after the Madhyamik examination with the primary aim of encouraging interest in science, while another counselling session is held after the higher secondary examination, mainly focusing on students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination.

However, the council is now considering expanding the scope of counselling beyond science streams in humanities.

"This counselling will not be limited to science. Students will be informed about the future prospects of studying any subject. Similar counselling will also continue after the higher secondary level, as many students remain unsure about which path to choose for their future," Karmakar said.

He added that the council is considering implementing the expanded counselling programme from this year itself.

The WBCHSE has introduced a semester system in place of the annual higher secondary examination this year.

However, the first year of implementation has seen several complaints from students, including delays in the availability of textbooks before the third and fourth semesters.

Karmakar said the council would closely monitor such issues in future.

"We will carry forward the work done during the tenure of the previous president (Chiranjib Bhattacharya), but we will ensure that the problems faced earlier do not recur. Our first priority will be to ensure that students receive their textbooks on time," he said. PTI SUS RG