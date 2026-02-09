Bengal HS semester exams to start from Feb 12

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) An estimated 7.10 lakh candidates will appear for the class 12 West Bengal board examinations from February 12 to February 27, with enhanced security arrangements including mandatory CCTV surveillance at exam venues.

The exam is conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

For the first time, around 7,000 invigilators will be sourced from primary, upper primary and secondary schools, as many teachers in higher secondary schools are still involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls, council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said at a press meet here on Monday.

The examinations for fourth semester and third semester supplementary will be held in a single shift between 10 am and 1.15 pm.

"We have to source a sizable number of primary, upper primary and secondary school teachers as invigilators, unlike in the past when teachers in HS schools were enough to perform the task. The SIR exercise is underway and we had to make alternative arrangements," Bhattacharya said.

The exams will be held in offline mode (pen and paper) and no calculators, mobile phones or smart watches to be allowed in the exam hall.

Around 2,100 centres will be used for the semester III and IV examinations statewide.

As part of stricter monitoring measures, CCTV cameras will be compulsory at all entrance gates and over 100 venues have been categorised as "sensitive" to be placed under additional supervision.

The council has also operationalised multiple camp and distribution offices in districts including Bolpur, Rampurhat, Suri, Arambagh and Bankura to ensure smooth logistics and timely supply of question papers and other materials. PTI SUS MNB