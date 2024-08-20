Bengal in state of flux, people lost faith in present govt: Governor

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Terming the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a Kolkata hospital as the "most shameful moment" for society, Governor C V Ananda Bose claimed that West Bengal is in a "state of flux" and the people have "lost faith in the present government".

Referring to a recent rally organised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to demand justice for the deceased trainee doctor, Bose questioned her stance and alleged that her statements were merely rhetorical.

In an interview with PTI, Bose said, "Bengal is in a state of flux. Students have lost faith in the government, youths are scared and women are in a state of despair. There is a feeling that the government, which is supposed to protect the citizens, is not doing its role." The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.

The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the incident entered the 12th day on Tuesday. They sought justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

Bose also said, "Students have lost faith in the police. There is also a growing feeling of disenchantment among the youth, particularly women doctors and paramedics. As far as citizens are concerned, they are all aggrieved that the government does not act when action is called for." He also alleged that Kolkata Police is "criminalised and politicised", and expressed concern over a "perceived disconnect between the government's actions and the needs of its citizens".

"There is a lack of clarity about the chief minister's position. There was a rally in which the health minister complained to the home minister about the lack of security on campuses. The home minister complained to the CM that action was not taken.

"People are not fooled, knowing that the health minister is also the home minister and the CM. This situation resembles Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde — everyone knows who is who. It's absurd that Bengal's chief minister parades around claiming that she seeks justice," Bose told PTI.

The term - Jekyll and Hyde - is used to describe someone who has two sides to their personality, one good and one evil, or who is sometimes good and pleasant and sometimes bad or rude.

The governor criticised the government's handling of the situation, likening it to the historical reference of “Nero fiddled while Rome burned”, suggesting that the government is "failing" to protect its people.

He described the situation as "a national shame", stating, "This is a most shameful moment for Bengal society, the most disturbing moment for humanity." Bose also raised the issue of compensation offered by the chief minister to the deceased doctor’s family, which was set at Rs 10 lakh.

He described this gesture as "very inappropriate" and said it "lacks sense and sensibility".

The governor also criticised it as a "reduction of a valuable life to a monetary value".

"This is really inhuman to put up a price for the valuable life of a young doctor. The CM should know that money cannot buy silence," he asserted.

In her public address on August 14, Banerjee had said, "The victim has departed. But I had asked her parents if they wanted to do something in their daughter's name, and I would have provided the financial support. Yes, we are ready to give Rs 10 lakh to the family." Regarding the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 14, Bose questioned whether it was intended to distract from the murder of the doctor, and characterised the situation as “mobocracy thwarting democracy”.

Asked if he was considering recommending President’s rule in West Bengal due to the "deteriorating" situation, Bose indicated that he would be writing to the President and the union home minister about the matter.

"What I will do as the governor will be circumspect. I will not make it come into the public domain about what I intend to do," he said.

The governor also expressed his intention to visit the parents of the deceased doctor, but only after they are emotionally prepared for the meeting.

"I will meet them at a time when they are mentally set for that. I respect the sentiments of the parents who lost their dear daughter. I will give them sufficient time," he added.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor from Kolkata Police, following the order of the Calcutta High Court last week.

A civic volunteer was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. PTI SCH MNB BDC