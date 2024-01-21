Bengal: Indian Secular Front MLA wants to contest from Diamond Harbour seat in LS polls

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Indian Secular Front (ISF) Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique on Sunday said if his party allows him to file nomination from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, he will beat sitting MP and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Addressing supporters on the party's fourth foundation day at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Siddique asserted that if given the responsibility of managing the Bengal's finances for six months, he will change the prevailing conditions and help the state overcome the financial crisis.

Referring to Banerjee's claim that he was not concerned about anyone being fielded from the Diamond Harbour seat, Siddique said, "If I file nomination from the seat, I will defeat Banerjee. I am waiting for approval from my party." Expressing concern on the poor financial health of the state, the ISF MLA emphasised that the state has been left barren due to the reckless plunder and looting by the TMC, resulting in empty coffers.

He also highlighted the state's neglect to the demands by employees for a suitable hike in DA. Siddique said, "If I become the finance minister, things will improve for the better." PTI SUS MNB