Bengal interim budget pro-people, reflects fiscal discipline; Union Budget directionless: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the interim budget tabled by her government in the assembly is "pro-people" and shows fiscal discipline, "unlike the directionless and rudderless" Union Budget.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference, Banerjee said the state government prioritised the welfare of ordinary people despite what she termed as "sustained financial deprivation" by the Centre.

"Our budget is pro-people, not directionless and rudderless like the Union Budget," the chief minister said, adding that the state managed its finances prudently while continuing to expand social welfare measures.

Alleging that West Bengal had been denied its legitimate dues by the Centre, Banerjee said the state government, nevertheless, ensured that development and welfare schemes were not compromised.

"Despite the state being financially deprived by the Centre, we have brought in a pro-people budget," she said, underscoring that allocations have been made with a focus on women, youth, workers and vulnerable sections.

Rejecting criticism over the state's fiscal management, the chief minister said the budget reflected financial discipline and responsible governance.

"Our budget reflects financial discipline," Banerjee said, maintaining that the government had balanced welfare spending with fiscal prudence.

The West Bengal Assembly, earlier in the day, witnessed the tabling of the interim budget of Rs 4.06 lakh crore for the 2026-27 fiscal, ahead of the assembly elections due in less than three months. PTI PNT SMY PNT ACD