Bengal is going from wrong to wrong: Guv Bose

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar hospital here last month, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday criticised the state administration for its handling of the situation.

Bose remarked the state government is "going from wrong to wrong," emphasising that the public’s “lack of trust” in the system has led to the recent massive protests.

"What I see in West Bengal today, especially in administration, is going from wrong to wrong. They should realise that two wrongs, even if they are mutually contradictory, will not constitute one right. (The) government has to act and has to take people into confidence. Punishment should be given," he said.

The governor observed that the people of Bengal no longer feel they can expect justice from the government, a sentiment reflected in the widespread protests, including a candlelight procession held late into the night on Wednesday.

"People should feel that they can expect justice from the government. Now, the feeling is not there. That is what was reflected in the massive protest that culminated yesterday," he said.

In an apparent reference to the recently passed anti-rape bill in the West Bengal assembly, Bose said what is more important is its implementation.

"You know, passing legislation is one thing, implementing it is more important. This is the state of Bengal now. Law is there and not implemented properly or certain people are given protective discrimination by law. A portion of police is criminalised, a portion is corrupt, a portion is politicised. This does not speak well for the police force anywhere," he added.