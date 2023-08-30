Bengal jewellery stores robbery: Culprits may have come from outside state, say police

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) In one of the two almost simultaneous robberies in two stores of a well-known jewellery retail chain in West Bengal, the police suspect that the culprits came from outside the state, an officer said on Wednesday.

The two stores robbed on Tuesday afternoon were located at Nadia's Ranaghat and Namopara in Purulia district, about 300 km apart.

Five people were arrested for allegedly robbing the store in Nadia district following a gunfight with the police, police said.

In Purulia, a gang of eight people robbed the jewellery store. It is estimated that gold and diamonds worth Rs 7 crore were robbed by them. None was arrested in this case.

The officer said that two crimes might be connected and to find out the link, a team of police from Purulia visited Ranaghat on Wednesday.

"We have progressed much in our investigation. Going by the CCTV footage, it seems that the miscreants were given shelter in the locality. But they do not seem to be anyone from the locality," he told PTI.

The culprits might have come from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, he said.

The police officer said that the criminals had booked a few jewellery items at the shop and went there on Tuesday on the pretext of receiving the order.

The police were also checking the engine and chassis numbers of the motorbikes recovered from nearby the robbed shop.

In the Ranaghat case, one more person was arrested taking the total number of apprehended people to five, the police said.

"A major chunk of the robbed jewellery was recovered from the arrested people. A search is on for the other members of the gang. Hopefully, we will arrest them soon," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata-based Senco Gold Limited said on Wednesday that the two jewellery shops robbed on Tuesday were franchise stores, and hence there is no loss on account of inventory to the company.

The franchisee has filed an FIR and the insurance company has been notified, the jewellery chain said informing the bourses.

The company said all employees are safe and Senco Gold is taking care of their health and well-being.

"The two stores are operated on a franchisee-owned and franchisee-operated (FOF) model. This means that the inventory is held by the franchisee in their own books. As such, there is no loss on account of inventory to Senco Gold," the company said in the note.

The company said it will provide all help to the franchisee-owners to run the business. PTI SCH BSM NN