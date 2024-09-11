Bengal: Judicial officers raise safety concerns, police to increase security

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior judicial officers of Diamond Harbour subdivisional court in West Bengal raised concerns about their safety and security after a person was reportedly spotted loitering outside their residential quarters on Sunday night.

The officers suspect that the person had the ulterior motive of disconnecting power supply to the premises to instill fear within the judiciary and disrupt their work, particularly following recent judicial orders related to POCSO cases.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a senior police officer said a meeting was held with the judicial officers in response to their concerns. "We have decided to increase the number of security personnel within their residential complex. The safety and security of the judicial officers are of utmost importance," the officer said.

Police have committed to investigating the issues raised by the judicial officers, and assured that no one will be spared if found guilty, including police personnel.

Additionally, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against a police officer alleged to be involved in the matter.

The officer emphasised, "We are taking this very seriously and have spoken to the district judge. Given the nature of their work, safety and security of the judges are paramount. We have bolstered security around their residential quarters to ensure both their safety and that of their families. After reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with security guards, we have detained a suspect and will be pressing charges soon." A show cause notice has also been issued to the police officer implicated in the matter. "Strict action will be taken against him as well," the officer added.

In a letter to the registrar (Inspection-I) of the Calcutta High Court, District Judge Subhradip Mitra said the person was seen loitering inside the Judges Abasan residential complex, raising concerns about possible collusion between miscreants and local police.

The judicial officers have also submitted a joint letter to the District Judge of South 24-Parganas, requesting immediate measures to ensure their safety and security, and urging that appropriate actions be taken to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal urging him to take immediate action to ensure the safety and independence of the judiciary and hold those responsible accountable. PTI DC MNB