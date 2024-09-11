Bengal: Judicial officers raise security concerns after miscreant seen outside residential quarters

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior judicial officers of Diamond Harbour subdivisional court in West Bengal raised concerns about their safety and security after a person was reportedly spotted loitering outside their residential quarters on Sunday night.

The officers suspect that the person had the ulterior motive of disconnecting power supply to the premises to instill fear within the judiciary and disrupt their work, particularly following recent judicial orders related to POCSO cases.

In a letter to the registrar (Inspection-I) of Calcutta High Court, District Judge Subhradip Mitra detailed that the person was seen loitering inside the Judges Abasan residential complex, raising fears about potential collusion between miscreants and local police.

The judicial officers also submitted a joint letter to the District Judge of South 24-Parganas, requesting immediate measures to ensure their safety and security.

They urged that necessary actions be taken to address their concerns and safeguard their living conditions.