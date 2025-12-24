Bengal: JUP founder Kabir names ex-policeman Abul Hasan as party's candidate from Ballygunge

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Less than 24 hours after dropping Nisha Chatterjee as the party's Ballygunge candidate for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir on Wednesday fielded retired police officer Abu Hasan in her place.
According to Kabir, Chatterjee was dropped because her social media presence did not align with his party's image.
"Hasan is not my maternal uncle, but my mother's first cousin. His children had some concerns, which I will address. Ensuring his victory is my responsibility," Kabir said after announcing his name.
Talking to reporters, Hasan said, "I am not a person who is into politics. I have been a policeman throughout my life. Humayun insisted that I must contest." Originally from Rajnagar, Hasan has been residing in the city's Beckbagan for years.
After being suspended from the Trinamool Congress on December 4, Kabir said he would float his own party and field candidates in over 100 constituencies for the assembly polls.
On Monday, Kabir officially floated his party and announced the names of candidates for 10 constituencies, including two seats where he included his own name. PTI SCH MNB