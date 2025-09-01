Bengal: Key face of protesting teachers alleges police assault

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Suman Biswas, a key face of the protesting teachers, on Monday alleged that police roughed him up at Karunamoyee Metro station here despite an immunity order from the Calcutta High Court.

He claimed that his kurta was torn, his mobile phone broken, and that he was assaulted by officers in plainclothes.

"Police tried to arrest me when I was at the Metro station. They are trying to stop the agitation and prevent me from meeting West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) officials," Biswas told reporters.

Protesting teachers alleged that Biswas was grabbed by the collar, sparking a scuffle that was streamed live on social media.

According to him, the high court order allowed him and four other representatives to visit the WBSSC headquarters.

Meanwhile, police were deployed across Salt Lake to prevent any rally towards the WBSSC headquarters planned for the afternoon.

Biswas, who was earlier detained on August 18 ahead of a similar march, was attempting to mobilise an unauthorised rally despite prohibitory measures, police claimed.

Biswas's family alleged that police "raided" their Bandel neighbourhood on Sunday night but did not enter the house due to CCTV surveillance.

His brother said the repeated targeting reflected "police desperation" to scuttle the protests.

The SSC job aspirants, citing that disqualified candidates have already been listed, have demanded that no fresh recruitment exams be held.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also weighed in, stating that after the release of the list of tainted candidates, "clean teachers" should be reinstated immediately.

He said the state government should move the Supreme Court on the issue and assured he would support any proposal in the Assembly to reinstate eligible candidates without an exam. PTI BSM MNB