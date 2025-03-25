Bengal land subsidence: Congress claims govt indifferent to situation

Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) Accusing the West Bengal government of being indifferent to the situation at Howrah district's Belgachia where land subsidence has left many people homeless, state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Tuesday said that steps should immediately be taken to provide relief to the affected citizens.

Sarkar was stopped on his way to Belgachia with barricades put up by police for security reasons and due to ongoing repair work in the area.

"The state government did not pay heed to the warnings given by experts earlier that such a crisis might occur owing to unplanned garbage dumping in Howrah's Belgachia," he alleged.

The Congress leader also asked why modern technology was not used to make organic fertilisers from the dumped garbage there.

"The chief minister has been visiting foreign countries and today she is in London. Why is she not talking to experts to harness technology to find a solution to the problem in Belgachia," Sarkar said.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim held a meeting with officials on Tuesday to discuss the problem arising out of land subsidence at Belgachia dumping ground, sources said.

Hakim visited the area on Monday, assuring locals that solutions would be found within three days.

A ruckus took place on Monday during a visit by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, to the affected area, with the BJP MLA accusing the police of heckling him.

Adhikari also alleged that a police official had assaulted him during a scuffle when they were stopped outside the affected area.

The subsidence led to the collapse of several houses, affecting about 15,000 residents near a garbage dump and a lake.

The authorities concerned are working to restore water and electricity supplies as these were severely disrupted due to infrastructure damage.

Due to the subsidence, a water pipeline was ruptured, leading to acute water shortage in several wards of the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

To address this, water tankers have been pressed into service and pouches have been distributed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other adjacent civic bodies, though residents have expressed dissatisfaction claiming insufficient water supply. PTI AMR BDC