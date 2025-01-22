Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak's office attacked; one held

Asansol (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a person for ransacking the office of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak, which is housed at his residence here in Apcar Garden area, an officer said.

Ghatak, who is in North Bengal on an administrative tour with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, "My family members are safe, and it could be the work of some random person." He, however, expressed concern over the breach of security at his residence.

Police from Dakshin Asansol arrested the intruder, who allegedly managed to sneak past the guards at Ghatak's home and entered the office on the ground floor of the building around 4.45pm broke the glass on top of a table there, the officer said.

The man claimed that he broke the table glass because he was not allowed to meet the minister. "We are probing the matter. We are trying to establish his identity and find his true intention," the IPS officer added.

"I was not at home. I have no clue who this person could be or how he managed to get into my residence. My family members are fine," Ghatak told PTI.

The minister's wife, Sudeshna Ghatak, who was present at home, said she was "tormented" by the entire incident.

"I was upstairs and heard loud sounds from downstairs. My sister and I ran down and found the guards had nabbed the person, who was holding a big stone in his hand. I do not understand how he got inside the house," Sudeshna said. PTI SCH MNB