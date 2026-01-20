Bengal Lok Bhavan urges authorities to take proactive measures to prevent violence

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Days after protests erupted in Murshidabad district over the death of migrants outside West Bengal, the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday urged the state authorities to take proactive and coordinated measures to prevent violence and its rapid escalation.

Noting that recent incidents have demonstrated how disruptive forces can mobilise large numbers of motivated protesters in a matter of hours, the Lok Bhavan underscored the urgent need to protect lives, safeguard property, and maintain the normal rhythm of daily life for citizens.

Violence erupted during protests in Murshidabad's Beldanga on January 16 over the death of a migrant worker in Jharkhand a day earlier. His family has alleged that he was killed by miscreants for speaking in Bengali.

During the protests, roads and railway tracks were blocked by a mob, vehicles damaged, and a reporter of an electronic media outlet was assaulted.

The next day, a mob again blocked roads and rail tracks, pelted vehicles with stones and assaulted the reporter of another TV channel in protest against the alleged attack on another migrant labourer from the district in Bihar.

The Lok Bhavan also emphasised strengthening intelligence mechanisms and ensuring seamless coordination between central, state, and local agencies, including networks of informers along sensitive and porous international borders.

"Authorities are advised to focus on real-time monitoring of emerging flashpoints, conduct thorough analysis of issues that may stir public unrest, and maintain heightened vigilance in districts prone to disturbances," the Lok Bhavan, formerly the Raj Bhavan, said in the statement.

Community engagement and trust-building with local leaders are highlighted as crucial tools to prevent escalation, alongside measured and prompt responses to distress calls, it said.

The law enforcement agencies are urged to exercise restraint in crowd management, act swiftly against provocateurs, and establish effective deterrents to contain potential unrest, the statement said.

The advisory stresses that coordinated action, timely intervention, and careful attention to conflict hotspots are essential to prevent disturbances from spiralling out of control and to uphold public order across the state. PTI SCH BDC