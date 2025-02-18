Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata for changing demography of Bengal

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of changing the state's demography by aiding cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

Adhikari also said the CM humiliated crores of Hindus by describing a pious gathering like Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh'.

The senior BJP leader, who has been suspended from the House during the ongoing budget session, delivered his speech on the assembly premises outside the House coinciding with the chief minister's address on the floor.

"Your government is changing the demography of the state by aiding infiltration from across the border (with Bangladesh). Terrorists from the neighbouring country are setting up bases in West Bengal.

"When the Assam STF caught them, you (Banerjee) were caught napping. Your minister says parts of Kolkata resembles a neighbouring country.

He talks about rise in the population of a particular community and still you take no action. Will you be happy if the state's demography changes? But we will never allow you to do that... we will show you the strength of Hindus," he said.

Accusing the chief minister of dividing the people of the state on religious lines, Adhikari said she has humiliated crores of Hindus by describing a pious gathering like Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh'.

"She described Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh' on the floor of House. Around 40 crore Hindus have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Who has given her the right to humiliate these pious Hindus?" he questioned.

BJP legislators raised slogans against the CM as Adhikari called upon people to rise in protest against Banerjee's statement.

Adhikari said while Saraswati Puja has been celebrated with religious fervour in all educational institutions in West Bengal for centuries, "during TMC rule, some person named Sabir Mondal issued a fatwa not to hold the puja in a college where the CM claims to have studied".

"No action was taken against him. This shows her true face of appeasement," he alleged.

Expressing surprise that the CM has accused BJP MLAs of "misbehaving" with Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, Adhikari alleged that Banerjee had herself "tarnished the image of the assembly by leading her party legislators in an incident of vandalism inside the House in November 2006 despite not being a member of the House herself".

Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs were suspended from the ongoing budget session on Monday for their alleged unruly behaviour in the House.

BJP MLAs Agnimitra Pal, Bankim Ghosh and Biswanath Karak, besides Adhikari, were suspended from the House for 30 days or till the end of the budget session after they came down to the well of the House, tore up business papers and threw those away.

He alleged that the suspension of the BJP MLAs was done to prevent them from highlighting issues such as the RG Kar incident, "siphoning off of central funds in projects in the state", attacks on ruling party councillors "by own party men" and disparity between DA given to state and central employees.