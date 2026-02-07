Bengal LoP alleges 'hooliganism' by TMC at SIR hearing centre

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused TMC supporters of hooliganism at an SIR hearing centre in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly accused the state government of "deliberately" allowing the breakdown of law and order during the voter list revision process.

The TMC, however, denied the charge and claimed that common people were frustrated with the exercise.

In a social media post, Adhikari claimed that Trinamool Congress's "lumpen elements" created ruckus inside the Baduria block office, similar to previous incidents in Farakka and Chakulia.

He alleged that miscreants vandalised the premises and intimidated officials during the SIR hearing.

Saturday is the last day of hearing unless extended.

Adhikari also shared a video purportedly showing a group of angry people misbehaving with BDO office's staffers, even as officials were seen trying to pacify the agitated crowd.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In his post, written in Bengali, the BJP leader alleged that there was no law and order in the state, and that the state government had "knowingly withdrawn" police personnel from the hearing centre to facilitate alleged illegal activities of TMC leaders and workers.

He accused the ruling party in the state of attempting to manipulate the voter list and protect "illegal voters" without facing administrative hurdles.

TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya denied the involvement of party workers in the incident and said it was expression of "people's frustration over harassment and BJP's attempt to strike off valid voters". PTI BSM ACD