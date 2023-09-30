Bengal LoP claims LS polls might be held by Feb end

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Saturday claimed that the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May next year, might be held by February end.

The senior BJP leader made the remark while speaking on alleged financial irregularities in the upper primary education sector in the state.

"The upper primary recruitment tests are scheduled to be held in December this year and the results will not be published before the Lok Sabha elections are over by the end of February," he told reporters.

"The TMC government has raised Rs 27 crore in the upper primary sector by charging Rs 500 from every candidate. Of the Rs 27 crore, only Rs 2 crore will be spent for conducting the tests, which will be held on December 8," the Nandigram MLA alleged.

The TMC, however, refused to attach much importance to his claim.

"We don't find anything significant to what Suvendu Adhikari says. But the fact remains that whenever the Lok Sabha polls are held, Narendra Modi will not return to power," TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said. PTI SUS ACD