Bengal LoP demands deployment of central forces in trouble-torn Beldanga

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Expressing concern over the situation in Beldanga in Murshidabad district following clashes between two communities, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday demanded the deployment of central forces in the strife-torn area.

Clashes erupted in the area over the alleged display of objectionable messages on a digital board at a temporary gate set up for a religious festival.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said similar incidents have happened during the festive season from Durga Puja to Kartik Puja in areas such as Garden Reach and Rajabazar in Kolkata, Shyampur in Howrah, Falakata in Alipurduar and now Beldanga, where "criminals went on a rampaging spree and the state police remained a mute spectator".

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in vote bank politics, Adhikari said, "The state government and its police force have failed to perform their constitutional role to protect the properties and rights of people of different communities including Hindus as criminals brandishing arms are on a rampage." The state's situation is alarming, he said.

"We demand the immediate deployment of central paramilitary forces in Beldanga as people are living in fear with criminals still on the prowl," he said.

Claiming that 80 houses have been "affected" and 30 places of worship vandalised in Beldanga during group clashes on the night of Kartik Puja on November 17, he said over 30 persons were injured in the clash and a five-member team from BJP, including him, would visit the area after November 21, when the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS would be lifted and internet services restored in the area.

"We will not be going there to inflame passions but to offer support and financial help to the affected people. We will, with the help of religious organisation Bharat Seva Shram Sangha, rebuild the damaged places of worship and our 67 MLAs will donate one month's salary towards the cause," he said.

Alleging that the state administration’s top brass was not allowing the main opposition party to rush to the aid of the affected people, Adhikari said he was yet to get a reply from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and DGP Rajiv Kumar for a meeting with a five-member party delegation.

About the alleged objectionable content on the digital display board which triggered the clash at Beldanga, he said the state should take initiative to constitute a fact-finding team under the supervision of the high court to know the truth and unravel the conspiracy.

"We believe in respecting other religions. If any derogatory message hurting the sentiments of any community was displayed at any religious programme, we condemn it and demand punishment for those who had instigated it," Adhikari said.

Two groups of people clashed after an alleged objectionable message was displayed on a digital board at a temporary gate in Beldanga on Saturday, prompting the authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the area.

Fifteen people allegedly involved in the clash have been arrested, while internet services were suspended in the affected area.

Trouble began late on Saturday night when a group of youths assembled near a Kartik Puja pandal alleging that an objectionable message hurting their sentiments popped up on the digital display board on the illuminated gate erected for the festival.

Another group gathered there soon and both sides threw stones at each other, a police officer said.

Several shops and houses were vandalised and crude bombs were used in the clash. A police vehicle also came under attack prompting the personnel to lathi-charge the mobs. PTI SUS ACD