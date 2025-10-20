Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack by goons in Sunderbans

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that he was attacked by goons in the Sunderbans area of South 24 Parganas district when he went to attend the Kali Puja and Deepavali festival.

He alleged that the attack was a conspiracy of the ruling TMC.

Adhikari said that his lawyer has lodged separate complaints with the concerned local police stations, sharing copies of those in a post on X.

The BJP leader claimed that he was "attacked" by goons when he was travelling by his vehicle, at Kashinagar, Kultali, Khutibazar, Raidighi, Nabadokan and Krishnachandrapur within the Sunderban police district area on Sunday to attend Kali Puja and Deepavali festival.

Alleging that the incidents were not stray but a "conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress", the BJP leader claimed illegal migrants from Bangladesh were being instigated to perpetrate attacks on the opposition political party.

"The details of my itinerary were given to the Sunderban Police District to ensure no untoward incident occurs," he wrote in a post on X, alleging that the police "failed" to perform its duty.

Maintaining that the Calcutta High Court had earlier instructed the West Bengal government to ensure his security, the Leader of Opposition said such directives have been flouted.

"Appropriate legal steps will be taken in this regard," he said. PTI AMR RG