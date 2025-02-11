Bengal LoP Suvendu demands NIA probe into Kalyani firecracker unit explosion

Kalyani: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) take over the probe into the Kalyani firecracker factory explosion, claiming that illegal manufacturing operations could be connected to larger criminal networks.

The explosion, which took place on Friday at an illegal firecracker unit in the congested Rathtala area of Kalyani in Nadia district, resulted in the deaths of four people, including three women. Another woman was critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

"The illegal firecracker manufacturing operations in Kalyani may be part of a broader nexus involving criminal elements.

The NIA should step in to investigate the full extent of this operation, as it could pose a serious threat to public safety and national security," Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said after visiting the area on Tuesday afternoon.

Adhikari's demand for an NIA investigation follows concerns over a rise in such illegal operations across the state.

"These illegal factories not only flout regulations but also pose a huge risk to lives. This explosion highlights the need for a comprehensive investigation," he added.

According to police officers, the firecracker factory was operating unlawfully in a residential area, with no safety measures in place.

"Four persons were rescued from the blast site and later declared dead at the JNM Hospital. The condition of the injured woman is critical," a senior police officer had said.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The factory owner, who was arrested in the aftermath of the incident, is currently being interrogated by the police.