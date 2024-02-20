BJP's Suvendu Adhikari stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali

Dhamakhali: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Tuesday stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The police stopped Adhikari from going to the trouble-torn area, where prohibitory orders have been imposed, stating the government has moved a division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order that allowed the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly to visit the area.

Adhikari said he will again move the court over the matter.

"The police have violated the Calcutta High Court order allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali. The police are saying that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the state government has moved the division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order. I will protest here and then move the court," Adhikari told reporters.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram, along with party supporters, staged a sit-in at Dhamakhali in protest against the state government's move.

This was the third time in the last eight days that Adhikari has been stopped from visiting the restive area.

The Calcutta High Court, which on Monday granted permission to Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali, had also directed the BJP leader not to give any provocative speech or create any law and order situation in the restive area.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.