Bengal LoP threatens trade embargo on Bangladesh if attacks on Hindus don't stop

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday threatened a trade embargo on Bangladesh if the ongoing attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country did not cease.

The remarks made by the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly during a protest rally in Kolkata came amid rising tensions over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and the growing number of attacks on their religious establishments.

Addressing the rally, he said, "Our trade with Bangladesh is not much. Our economy does not depend on you. We export onions, potatoes, vegetables and eggs to you. India also supplies machinery for ships, boats, and ferries. Remember, when we once closed the Petrapole border, your onions rotted." The BJP leader threatened the interim Bangladesh government led by Muhammad Yunus of escalating economic pressure on the country. He warned of an "indefinite export embargo" on the neighbouring country if it did not take immediate steps to curb attacks on the Hindu minority.

"Trade restrictions with Bangladesh will be tightened in phases, crippling the country's dependence on essential commodities from India," Adhikari said.

"The 24-hour suspension of trade was just a trailer of what's going to happen next. If the attacks on Hindus and their religious institutions do not stop by next week, we will impose a five-day trade embargo. After the beginning of next year, we will stop trade for an indefinite period. We will see how the people there live without our potatoes and onions," he added.

Adhikari made the remarks during a protest organised to demand the release of former ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangladesh, and to call for an end to the ongoing persecution of Hindu minorities in the country.

"India is not just another country. It is the world's fourth-largest economy under the leadership of PM Modi," Adhikari said.

"If they dishonour our flag, we will force the new sons of Razakars (pro-Pakistan militia) in Bangladesh to surrender just like we did in 1971 when we brought the Pakistani military to its knees," he said.

A poignant moment during the protest came when Sayan Ghosh, a resident of Belgharia on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, shared his harrowing personal experience in Bangladesh.

Ghosh, who had recently visited a friend's home in the neighbouring country, recounted how he and his friend were attacked by a group of people.

He said they asked about his identity, and when they learnt he was a Hindu from India, they attacked him and even his friend, who tried to save him. He claimed that police of Bangladesh also refused to lodge his complaint.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh, the country's largest minority group, has faced increasing persecution, particularly after a period of political upheaval.

The situation has worsened following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, triggered by widespread student protests.

Since then, the minority communities, especially Hindus, have been increasingly vulnerable to violent attacks and forced displacement.

Chinmay Krishna Das, a prominent spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday while en route to Chattogram for a rally.

He was denied bail and remanded to jail on Tuesday. His arrest has further fueled concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Hindus made up around 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, their numbers have dwindled over the decades, with the community now comprising only about 8 per cent of the total population. This decline has been attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, mass migration, and sporadic violence targeting Hindus. PTI PNT ACD