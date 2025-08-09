Suvendu Adhikari vows peaceful march to secretariat, slams 'intimidation' amid tight security

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday vowed to undertake a peaceful march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark one year of the RG Kar incident, and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of using intimidation and imposing excessive restrictions as the administration put tight security measures in place to prevent the agitators from reaching the destination.

Adhikari and his party workers also observed Raksha Bandhan without distributing sweets during their protest, marking the first anniversary of the rape-murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to reporters near the state assembly before joining the planned march, Adhikari said around 20 BJP MLAs had gathered there and would soon proceed to Dorina Crossing to join the parents of the RG Kar victim.

He clarified that the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to Nabanna) is not a political rally but has been called by the murdered doctor's parents.

He highlighted the diverse participation in the agitation, noting that apart from BJP members, it also includes individuals associated with the SUCI, and women, and sadhus from various monasteries and temples.

Adhikari claimed that thousands have already assembled at Howrah station, over 5,000 in Santragachi, and many more at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata.

On the issue of permission for the protest, Adhikari asserted that approval had been granted and criticised what he described as the "extremely low-grade, narrow-mindedness" of the authorities.

He said that the Calcutta High Court had repeatedly upheld the right to peaceful protest and questioned the need for barricades placed far from the main road to Nabanna.

Appealing for calm, he advised protesters not to argue or engage in disorder with ordinary police personnel, describing them as "our friends" who "all want change." While acknowledging that police might use water cannons, tear gas, bullets, or make arrests, he said such measures would not deter protesters.

Adhikari underscored that his role as the leader of the Opposition went beyond representing the BJP.

"My responsibility is to speak for anyone oppressed by the state government and the ruling party -- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, supporters of CPI(M), Congress, BJP, or a non-political person; journalist or lawyer. I am not doing politics; I am protesting," he said.

Outlining the conduct of the protest, Adhikari instructed participants to remain peaceful.

"If we are stopped, we will sit down and protest," he said, adding that neither he nor other MLAs would be the main speakers.

Instead, the parents of the deceased doctor would give statements if allowed to use a microphone.

He stressed that the demonstration would remain peaceful and that no one would be encouraged to engage in conflict.