Bengal: Man arrested with over Rs 37 lakh cash at Howrah station

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force has arrested a man in possession of Rs 37.64 lakh in cash at Howrah station, an official said on Monday.

The man failed to produce any valid documents to justify possession of such a large amount of cash, he said.

The arrests were made as part of an “intense surveillance” under the ongoing vigilance drive 'Operation Satark', the Eastern Railway official said.

The initiative of the RPF aims to strengthen security and prevent unlawful activities, he said. PTI AMR RBT