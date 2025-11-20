Bengal man critical after suicide bid amidst SIR-related fear: Police

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) A 63-year-old man, allegedly terrified over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls, attempted suicide by jumping onto railway tracks in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the CCR Bridge at Belgharia when Ashok Sardar jumped into the tracks on Wednesday night, they said.

"Sardar was admitted to RG Kar Hospital in a critical condition. One of his limbs had to be amputated. His condition remains extremely serious," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

His family claimed Sardar and his wife did not find their names in the 2002 voters' list.

"Ever since learning this, he had been panicking, unable to understand what to do or where to go. The family claims this fear led to the incident," the officer said.

Sardar, a rickshaw-puller by profession, is a resident of Prafullanagar Low Land under Kamarhati Municipality and has been living in fear since the SIR of electoral rolls was announced.

"For days, father kept saying he had no documents. He feared he might be thrown out of the country. That fear may have driven him to do this," his daughter Chaitali Sarkar said. PTI SCH MNB