Bengal man found hanging; father claims CAA panic triggered suicide

Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was found hanging in a house near Kolkata, with his father claiming that panic over the citizenship issue prompted the death by suicide.

A Trinamool Congress delegation formed by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the family of the deceased, Debasish Sengupta, on Thursday evening.

The delegation comprising party Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, minister Shashi Panja, party leader Kunal Ghosh, Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Saayoni Ghosh and local councillor Arup Chakraborty.

Tapan Sengupta, the father of the deceased, on Thursday evening filed a complaint at the Netaji Nagar police station here alleging that his son had been suffering from "tremendous mental trauma" since the announcement of the notification of CAA.

Stating that his son died by suicide at his maternal uncle's house at Subhasgram in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, the father requested the police to probe into the matter.

An e-mail note from the Sonarpur Police Station confirmed that Debasish was declared dead on arrival at Sonarpur Rural Hospital.

The TMC stated in an X handle post that the deceased man's family members maintained that Sengupta, a resident of the Netaji Nagar area in the southeastern fringes of Kolkata, was “having frequent panic attacks over his citizenship being revoked”.

Debasish, his relatives maintained, was worried about his future in the wake of the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and at the prospect of the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A woman, claiming to be a relative of the deceased person, said in a purported video posted by the TMC in its X handle that Sengupta was born at state-run Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata in 1987. PTI has not verified the contents of the video.

Following the visit to the family, minister Shashi Panja told reporters that the TMC has been protesting the notification of CAA, over which the man allegedly was upset.

Describing the death as unfortunate, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the incident had no relation to the CAA notification.

Avoiding a comment till details emerged, the BJP leader said, "The TMC is trying to cling to anything in the wake of a massive defeat it is staring at in the Lok Sabha polls." PTI AMR NN