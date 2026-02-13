Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult survivor with him

Bongaon (WB), Feb 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on the charge of cohabiting with a minor after befriending her two years ago, was granted bail by the Bongaon sub-divisional court here after her family agreed to the accused's proposal to marry the survivor, who has now attained adulthood.

The marriage was solemnised by a qazi in the court compound on Wednesday in the presence of family members from both sides.

Taking note of the consent of the family members of the survivor, who has turned 18, and the accused to the marriage, Judge Kallol Kumar Das granted bail to him on a bond of Rs 10,000.

It was stated in the police complaint filed by the girl's family that the man, a resident of Gaighata police station area in North 24 Parganas district, had befriended the minor about two years ago and developed a sexual relationship with her.

Upon learning of the relationship, the family members filed a police complaint in October 2025 when he refused to marry her, leading to the man's arrest under the provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The accused, who was in judicial remand for the last four months, informed the court earlier this week that he would marry the girl and her family members approved of the proposal.

Upon being granted bail, the accused married the 18-year-old on the court premises. PTI COR AMR ACD