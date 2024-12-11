Bengal man gets death sentence for smothering wife with pillow

Jalpaiguri (WB), Dec 11 (PTI) A court in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for smothering his wife with a pillow around five years ago.

Gopal Das killed his wife Lata in his in-laws’ place and hid the body in the septic tank of a neighbour in Bhaktinagar area of the district.

Jalpaiguri district court’s additional third court judge Biplab Roy convicted Das of murdering Lata and pronounced capital punishment for him.

Altogether 18 witnesses were examined in the case.

Rakesh Singh, DCP (East) of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, said Das killed his wife on April 19, 2019, and dumped the body in the septic tank of a neighbour.

Police began an investigation after filing a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) and arrested the husband after a few days. PTI COR NN