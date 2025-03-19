Bengal manages irrigation projects with its resources due to no central funds: Minister

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya on Wednesday claimed that due to the non-availability of central assistance to address the erosion and flood problems in various parts of West Bengal, the state must rely on its resources to combat the situation.

Speaking during the question hour in the Assembly, Bhuniya said as the lowermost riparian state in both the Ganga and Brahmaputra basins, West Bengal suffers from floodwaters that originate in the upper regions during monsoon.

"The Centre is hitting out at Bengal where it hurts by not releasing our due funds. While several areas of the state, both in south and north Bengal, are inundated by flood waters during the monsoon every year, the state is not getting its due share of water, required in the lean season, for sustaining livelihoods," he said.

"We are fully committed to serving the state's people with our available resources and still managed to continue with the dredging works, and building embankments," Bhuniya said.

He said a sum of Rs 4,153.64 crore has been estimated as possible expenditure during 2025-26 for major and minor irrigation projects, flood control and drainage works, apart from administrative expenditures like office expenses for the financial year 2025-26.

When BJP MLAs Biswanath Karak and Manoj Oraon countered Bhuniya's claims about central neglect, the minister said, "Let's rise above political differences and jointly take up the issue of release of central funds for projects at the earliest." "Taking up anti-erosion work at the banks of the Ganga is quite cost-prohibitive due to the tune of Rs 15-30 crore for every km. Despite limited financial resources, the state government executed anti-erosion works at 51 identified vulnerable locations in Malda and Murshidabad at a cost of Rs 240.82 crore," he said.

Bhuniya said execution of such anti-erosion works for a length of 8.93 km is ongoing in Malda and Murshidabad districts, including vulnerable places like Dhuliyan, Samserganj, Lalgola and Jalangi.

"Ganga erosion in Bhutni and Kataha Diara areas in Malda has assumed a critical proportion. The Ganga erosion problem cannot be handled in isolation, and it has been flagged time and again. The central government should arrange for central assistance, which has been requested on several occasions," he said.

The minister to another query said, the state has strengthened embankments in 33 places of Sunderbans - 17 spots in areas like Namkhana, Patharpratima, and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas and 16 spots in North 24 Parganas - to prevent gushing of waters during cyclones and other natural calamities.

"The state has built 'bundh' to save embankments covering an area of 2,390 metres, including 1,755 metres in South 24 Parganas," he added.

He said about 52 per cent of the total geographical area of Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri districts are prone to perpetual river erosion and flash floods due to transboundary rivers mainly coming from Bhutan. PTI SUS SBN SBN