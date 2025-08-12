'Bengal means business,' says TMC MP

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Bengal means business, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Bapi Haldar said on Tuesday, and quoted a reply by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Lok Sabha, which said the number of registered companies in the state had increased from 1.37 lakh in 2011 to 2.50 lakh in 2025.

In an interaction with media on Tuesday, Haldar, quoting the reply given to Lok Sabha on August 11, said 1.13 lakh companies have been registered in West Bengal between March 2011 and July 2025, an increase of 83 per cent.

"On average, over 7,500 companies have been registered every year in West Bengal, and between 2020 and 2025, over 40,000 companies have been incorporated," Haldar told media.

"It shows Bengal means business, and the BJP is misleading people," he said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, meanwhile, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "disrupting" Parliament to prevent such facts from coming out.

"This is why the BJP is disrupting Parliament, because more such information will come out, and show how they are distorting facts. The real facts are coming from the Ministry itself," O'Brien told the media.

In the written reply given in the Lok Sabha on Monday, MoS Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra informed the House that 1,742 companies shifted their registered office from West Bengal to other States, and 44,040 companies had been incorporated in West Bengal.

Haldar said, quoting state government data, 57 lakh new MSMEs have been added to West Bengal, employing 1.3 crore people, the number of MSME clusters has increased from 49 to 654, and over 3,400 recognised startups have been launched in the last five years.

"There are more than 1,000 software companies. Marquee investors include WIPRO, Cognizant, Infosys, Reliance JIO, Airtel, Vodafone, ITC, L&T. There are 2.6 lakh direct employees in IT Companies, 22 IT parks in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities running at 85 per cent capacity," he added. PTI AO VN VN