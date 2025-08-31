Bengal minister escapes unhurt after car hit by speeding lorry

Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Majumdar on Sunday afternoon narrowly escaped injury after his car was hit by a speeding lorry near Domjur in Howrah district, police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway 16, when the minister was travelling from Dankuni towards Kolkata.

"A pilot car was leading the minister's convoy. The lorry rammed into the rear of the minister's car after the driver lost control. Though the car was severely damaged, the minister was unharmed," the police officer told PTI.

When contacted, Majumdar said, “The lorry hit my car and sped away. As I looked back, I saw two motorcyclists lying on the road. I immediately got out of the car and arranged for them to be taken to a hospital." The police later apprehended the lorry driver and took him into custody, the officer said, adding that a probe into the accident was initiated.

The condition of the injured motorcyclists has not been officially disclosed. PTI SCH NN