Bengal minister Firhad Hakim hospitalised due to severe dehydration

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of weakness, fatigue and dehydration, an official of the medical establishment said.

Advertisment

This was the second time in a month's time that Hakim, the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, was hospitalised.

The 64-year-old minister was found to have mild electrolyte imbalance, he said.

"Hakim has had a long exposure to the Sun following which these weaknesses developed. He has been diagnosed with electrolyte imbalance. He has been advised bed rest and intake of fluids. He is comfortable and taking light regular meals," the hospital later said in a bulletin.

He will be discharged after some clinical examination and radiology investigations, the official of the hospital added.

Hakim was hospitalised in January with severe back pain. PTI SCH ACD