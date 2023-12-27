Bengal minister likens Mamata with Sri Chaitanya, Opp mocks him

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) West Bengal minister Bratya Basu courted controversy by likening Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the state's spiritual icon Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya.

Advertisment

His comments have drawn ridicule from the opposition parties.

Basu while speaking at a programme at Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday described the Trinamool Congress supremo as the "true inheritor" of the philosophy of Sri Chaitanya, a 15th century Hindu saint from the state who founded Gaudiya Vaishnavism.

"Mahaprabhu Sri Sri Chaitanya had dwelt on inclusive society without any differences. He spoke about giving equal dignity and respect to every human being and is not keeping anyone away. Our chief minister as the true inheritor of the philosophy of Sri Chaitanya, too believes in taking everyone along," he said.

Advertisment

"Mamata Banerjee does not practice the politics of division, she never believes in keeping people away. She does not believe in casteist and communal agenda. She believes in the politics of humanity," Basu added.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya jeering at the comment Wednesday said, "Another TMC leader had earlier likened Mamata Banerjee with Maa Sarada (wife and spiritual consort 19th century Hindu mystic Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa). Now we are hearing a different thing from Bratya Basu. Which one is true? We are confused." Basu's comments are not sensible by any standard, he said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty dubbed Basu's comments as "Nothing but limitless sycophancy to placate his boss".

Senior TMC MLA Nirmal Majhi had in the past called 'Mamata didi' (elder sister) a "reincarnation of Sarada Maa", while another party legislator Biswajit Das had compared Banerjee to Sister Nivedita, an Irish teacher, author, social activist and disciple of Swami Vivekananda. PTI SUS KK KK