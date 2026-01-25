Bengal minister Shashi Panja alleges harassment at SIR hearing

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) West Bengal’s Minister for Women and Child Development Shashi Panja on Sunday alleged harassment during a special intensive revision (SIR) hearing, after she appeared before election officials in north Kolkata.

The TMC MLA from Shyampukur had been asked to appear for the SIR hearing on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, she entered the venue twice – after her initial appearance, she was seen coming out and engaging in a discussion with a Booth Level Officer (BLO), following which she re-entered.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Panja questioned the demand for additional documents "despite my name featuring in the 2002 electoral rolls".

“Why are so many documents being sought from me? There is no fault on my part. I am still not confident whether my name will appear in the list on the 14th (February). I am really surprised – my name was there in 2002, what more proof is required?” she said.

“Why am I being asked to submit extra documents? I am genuinely worried about the others (who have been summoned for the hearings), too,” Panja said.

Earlier, the minister had said that despite submitting all documents during the SIR process, her name was showing as “unmapped”, which she blamed on "technical glitches" and "lack of preparedness" in the ongoing revision exercise. PTI BSM RBT