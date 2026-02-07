Bengal minister voices displeasure after mic 'turns off' while speaking in assembly

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday expressed displeasure in the state assembly, after his microphone was allegedly switched off while speaking in the House.

As per House rules, the Speaker must be informed in advance about the list of speakers, and Chattopadhyay’s name was not included for discussion on the Budget Appropriation Bill, assembly sources said.

However, he rose to speak during the proceedings, and State Power Minister Aroop Biswas requested Speaker Biman Banerjee to allow Chattopadhyay some time.

During the exchange, the Speaker was heard saying, “You cannot put pressure on me,” and added that Chattopadhyay’s name was not on the original list.

The Speaker eventually allowed him four minutes.

However, shortly after Chattopadhyay began speaking, the green warning light was switched on, followed by the red light, and his microphone was allegedly turned off, prompting visible displeasure from the senior minister.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya intervened, saying, “You are the Speaker, you can take a decision,” and also pointed out that several opposition MLAs often arrive late or remain absent, but are later allotted speaking time.

Chattopadhyay later told reporters that the Speaker met him during the recess hour and "we had a cordial discussion."