Bengal: Minor, who suffered critical burn injuries in chemical explosion, dies

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy, who had suffered burn injuries after a chemical-filled drum exploded in West Bengal’s Bhangar area, died on Wednesday at a hospital here, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Sadikul Ahmed of Kharigachi village, was battling for life since February 17, when the drum filled with chemicals used for road repair work exploded, they said.

The incident took place when four children were playing near the roadside in Madhya Kharigachi village, police said.

Three critically injured children were initially taken to a primary health centre, and later shifted to MR Bangur Hospital here as their condition deteriorated. Sadikul, who suffered around 95 per cent burns, was kept in the ICU.

The child succumbed to injuries around 5.55 am, hospital sources said, adding, the condition of two other injured children is stated to be stable.

Family members of the children had earlier alleged that a drum containing nearly 200 litres of diesel had been left unattended in a densely populated area for road construction work. PTI BSM RBT