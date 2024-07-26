Bengal MLAs discuss draft resolution on formation of Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) Members of the West Bengal Assembly on Friday discussed a draft resolution proposing the formation of an Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission to prevent recurring floods in Terai-Dooars area in the northern part of the state.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandev Chattopadhyay tabled the proposal to request the Centre to take up with the Himalayan kingdom for the formation of such a joint river commission. If passed, the resolution would be sent to the Union government for consideration.

Taking part in the discussion, Minister of Water Resources Investigation and Development Manas Bhuniya said the Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission should be formed at the earliest and called upon the opposition BJP to sink in political differences to protect the interests of West Bengal.

Bhuniya, a veteran legislator with 43 years of experience, said if there could be an Indo-Bangladesh Joint River Commission and Indo-Nepal Joint River Commission, why shouldn't there be a joint river commission with Bhutan, with whom India has friendly relations.

"Most of the rivers passing through north Bengal originate in Bhutan. Every year, north Bengal faces the fury of nature as the rivers, swollen after heavy rain in the hills, flood downstream areas causing irreparable damage. What is wrong if the state assembly adopts a resolution to ask Centre for taking up the issue with Bhutan," he commented on the face of criticisms from BJP MLAs that the resolution went against the spirit of federalism.

"We are trying to save north Bengal, we need your support," Bhuniya said.

The minister said the discontinuation of dredging of Farakka Barrage due to the indifferent attitude of Centre triggers floods in parts of south Bengal every year and the MLAs should unitedly fight for the interest of the people of the state.

BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh said the move to pass a resolution on forming an Indo-Bhutan River Commission goes against the spirit of federalism as such a commission will involve representatives of two countries and West Bengal is a state of the Indian union.

"When a neighbouring state like Sikkim is involved, how come the West Bengal Assembly drafts a resolution on its own? Has Sikkim been consulted? Any proposal about an Indo-Bhutan River Commission cannot be made by the state assembly as it is a bilateral issue. The assembly is overstepping its limits," he said.

Ghosh said that the state should take into account the "destruction of forest cover, filling of water bodies and indiscriminate building of high rises in the Terai-Dooars area, in Coochbehar and in the hills" and alleged a "unholy nexus" between the ruling party and land sharks.

"Pollution is not triggered by river but wanton destruction of the environment," he said.

Ghosh also alleged that the resolution was drafted in haste and BJP MLAs got a copy of it at the last minute and asked the reason for it.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay countered saying that "all established guidelines and procedures were followed" and the BJP Legislature Party was intimated accordingly.

Senior BJP legislator and noted economist Ashok Lahiri said, "Today's resolution is against the Constitution. Unfortunately, we are discussing such an unconstitutional thing in the assembly." Rivers change course over a considerable period of time, over centuries, and hence the state must make efforts to stop river erosion on a regular basis, he said.

Ruing that the state is not performing its role, Lahiri said the Mamata Banerjee government is allocating money for many projects that could have been used to fight erosion and floods.

Referring to a comment made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Bangladesh protests, Lahiri said, "Please don't meddle into bilateral relations. Don't compromise with the dignity of West Bengal." Lahiri also had arguments with state Finance Minister (MoS) Chandrima Bhattacharya when she commented that the move to draft the resolution had been made as per the constitutional framework.

The matter will be discussed again on Monday before being put to vote.