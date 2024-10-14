Bengal: Monk accuses BJP MP Ananta Maharaj of abuse, saffron party leader denies charge

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) BJP MP Ananta Maharaj on Monday courted a controversy after a monk from the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Ashram in West Bengal's Cooch Behar accused him of harassment and abuse during a programme in the district.

The incident, which was denied by the BJP MP, sparked a war of words between the TMC and the saffron party in the area.

According to sources, the Rajya Sabha member allegedly had an argument with Vigyanananda Tirtha Maharaj, the seer of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Ashram in Sitai, when he asked about his name and educational qualifications during his visit on Sunday.

According to Vigyanananda, Maharaj's aides pushed residents of the ashram and other monks before leaving the venue. "He not only misbehaved with me, but his aides manhandled some of the residents here and abused me," Vigyanananda told reporters.

The BJP MP, however, denied the charges.

"While visiting the ashram, I asked the seer about his name, identity, and educational qualifications, but he refused to answer in anger, though there was no physical confrontation. After I left, he misled some locals and blocked the path. There was no incident involving my aides mistreating him or anyone at the ashram. These allegations are completely unfounded," Maharaj told reporters.

Some supporters of Vigyanananda staged a sit-in and demanded the arrest of those involved in the manhandling of the monks.

Local BJP MLA Sukumar Ray condemned the incident and said he would inquire about it.

"We don't support any form of attacks or abuse of monks. We respect them for their selfless service towards the betterment of society. We will inquire about it," he said.

Senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha condemned the incident and urged the police to take appropriate action.

"The police must immediately take appropriate action against the BJP MP and his supporters. We condemn such attacks on monks," he told reporters. PTI PNT MNB