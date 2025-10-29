Bengal municipal recruitment scam: ED raids Kolkata businessman's premises, seizes Rs 1.2 cr

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday continued their search at the residence of a businessman in Taratala area in south Kolkata and seized a huge amount of unaccounted money, an official said.

The raid started on Tuesday, and so far, Rs 1.2 crore has been seized and counting of the money is underway, he said.

"We started the raid yesterday in connection with the municipal recruitment scam. We have seized a huge amount of cash. The counting is on," the official told PTI.

The central probe agency has started raids at multiple locations across the city.

The ED has been probing the municipal recruitment corruption case for several months and earlier arrested multiple persons.

Earlier this month, ED had conducted searches at several other locations in Kolkata, including the Salt Lake office of state Fire Minister Sujit Bose and a restaurant owned by his son in connection with the scam. PTI SCH ACD